Sep 9, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
0-3
SpursTottenham Hotspur

Williams (5'), Gueye (57'), Rooney (88')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Kane (28', 46'), Eriksen (42')
Alderweireld (13')

Ronald Koeman: 'Harry Kane is among the world's best'

For some reason Ronald Koeman applauds after the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
© SilverHub
Everton manager Ronald Koeman ranks Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane amongst the best players in world football following his brace at Goodison Park.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 20:11 UK

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has hailed Harry Kane as one of the best players in world football following his brace at Goodison Park this afternoon.

Kane netted either side of a Christian Eriksen strike to help Spurs to a 3-0 win over Everton, bringing up his century of goals for the North London outfit in just his 169th appearance.

Koeman believes that the opening goal was a pivotal moment in the match and admitted that his side must improve significantly if they are to push for a top-six finish this season.

"Maybe after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and Alexis Sanchez, and maybe one or two more, [Kane] is one of the best. Of course the first goal is a lucky one. I don't think he was supposed to shoot the ball in the goal - I think it was a cross. But in his football he is really clever. He is using his body at the right time, his movements, his finishing. He is a top striker," Koeman told reporters.

"I think until we went 1-0 down, we did well. Then going 1-0 down broke our confidence a little bit. We had problems with the diamond in the Tottenham midfield. They scored the second goal before half-time and at half time we tried to pick up the team. We changed, making two substitutions, and changed a little bit the positions in midfield, to have a better control. But if you go out of the dressing room and start how we did in second half... That was poor.

"There was a misunderstanding between Michael Keane and Jordan Pickford, and after that, the next situation was that we were 3-0 down. Then I understand how difficult football can be - one team is full of confidence at that time, we were without any confidence. Then you see the difference.

"If you look at the second half, we are really far away [from top-six standard]. If you look at the first 30 minutes, it is different. But the difference between Everton and Tottenham is that they have worked a long time together now with the same players and it is not realistic to expect that Everton already is at that level. If you think we need to be at that level, then it will be really difficult."

The defeat leaves Everton 15th in the Premier League table with four points from their opening four games.

For some reason Ronald Koeman applauds after the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Read Next:
Koeman 'disappointed and frustrated'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ronald Koeman, Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Alexis Sanchez, Michael Keane, Jordan Pickford, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli following their 1-0 defeat to West Ham United on May 5, 2017
Live Commentary: Everton 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 For some reason Ronald Koeman applauds after the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Ronald Koeman: 'Harry Kane is among the world's best'
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli celebrates with Harry Kane during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Result: Harry Kane double helps Tottenham Hotspur down Everton
Chelsea condemn 'anti-Semitic' Morata chantPochettino hails "unbelievable" KaneKane hails "lucky" 100th Spurs goalTeam News: Schneiderlin returns for EvertonIsco to sign new Real Madrid deal
Sanchez, Coutinho, Kane - Five players in the spotlightMbappe, Ox, Drinkwater - Five debuts to look out forPreview: Everton vs. SpursFIFA launch proceedings against Dele AlliVincent Janssen nearing Fenerbahce switch
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Everton News
Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli following their 1-0 defeat to West Ham United on May 5, 2017
Live Commentary: Everton 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 For some reason Ronald Koeman applauds after the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Ronald Koeman: 'Harry Kane is among the world's best'
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli celebrates with Harry Kane during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Result: Harry Kane double helps Tottenham Hotspur down Everton
Koeman 'disappointed and frustrated'Team News: Schneiderlin returns for EvertonSigurdsson: 'Everton signed me close to peak'Sanchez, Coutinho, Kane - Five players in the spotlightConte refutes Barkley phone mishap rumour
Preview: Everton vs. SpursKoeman tight-lipped on reason for Barkley stayKoeman: 'Rooney will play on Saturday'Everton take interest in Porto defender?Rooney 'holds showdown talks with Koeman'
> Everton Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 