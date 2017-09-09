Sep 9, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
0-3
SpursTottenham Hotspur

Williams (5'), Gueye (57'), Rooney (88')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Kane (28', 46'), Eriksen (42')
Alderweireld (13')

Mauricio Pochettino hails "unbelievable" Harry Kane

Harry Kane in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on August 20, 2017
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino heaps praise on Harry Kane after the striker scored his 100th goal for the club in the 3-0 win over Everton.
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 20:16 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has heaped praise on Harry Kane after the striker scored his 100th goal for the club during this afternoon's 3-0 win over Everton.

The England international reached his century with the opening goal at Goodison Park, although he later admitted that his effort was intended as a cross.

Kane went on to add a second later in the match as he got his goalscoring tally up and running for the season, and Pochettino was among those to offer his congratulations to the prolific frontman.

"It is not important, [whether he meant to] cross or shoot - it was a goal for us," he told reporters.

"I'm happy that he has scored 100 goals for Tottenham. He deserves a lot of praise - congratulations to him. It is an unbelievable mark for him.

"I think it was a very solid performance. I think we played well, and fully deserved in the end the result and to take the three points. I'm very pleased. We have ahead a very busy period and this was a very important victory for us today."

Kane has now scored 101 goals in just 169 appearances for Spurs.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli following their 1-0 defeat to West Ham United on May 5, 2017
