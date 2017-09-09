Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane admits that luck played its part as he secured his 100th goal for the club.

The striker inadvertently opened the scoring as his looped cross went over Everton keeper Jordan Pickford at Goodison Park this afternoon, in the process earning him his milestone 100th strike for the North London side.

Kane then went on to claim his 101st as Spurs pulled off a 3-0 win over the Toffees and, speaking afterwards, he was full of praise for the way his side picked apart their opponents.

"That was a very good performance today," he told reporters. "It is not an easy place to come but we played very well all through the pitch. Our attacking play was fantastic.

"We wanted to come here and get a good result. We just need to take this momentum into the Champions League next week."

Asked if he intended to score the first goal, he replied: "No, I didn't. I got a lucky one but sometimes you need that. It is fantastic. It has been a crazy few years and to get 100th goal was amazing. Hopefully I can get a few more."

The win took Spurs up to fifth in the Premier League table.