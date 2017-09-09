Sep 9, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
0-3
SpursTottenham Hotspur

Williams (5'), Gueye (57'), Rooney (88')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Kane (28', 46'), Eriksen (42')
Alderweireld (13')

Harry Kane hails "lucky" 100th Tottenham Hotspur goal

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane admits that luck played its part as he secured his 100th goal for the club.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 19:51 UK

Harry Kane has admitted that luck played its part today as he secured his 100th goal in a Tottenham Hotspur shirt.

The striker inadvertently opened the scoring as his looped cross went over Everton keeper Jordan Pickford at Goodison Park this afternoon, in the process earning him his milestone 100th strike for the North London side.

Kane then went on to claim his 101st as Spurs pulled off a 3-0 win over the Toffees and, speaking afterwards, he was full of praise for the way his side picked apart their opponents.

"That was a very good performance today," he told reporters. "It is not an easy place to come but we played very well all through the pitch. Our attacking play was fantastic.

"We wanted to come here and get a good result. We just need to take this momentum into the Champions League next week."

Asked if he intended to score the first goal, he replied: "No, I didn't. I got a lucky one but sometimes you need that. It is fantastic. It has been a crazy few years and to get 100th goal was amazing. Hopefully I can get a few more."

The win took Spurs up to fifth in the Premier League table.

For some reason Ronald Koeman applauds after the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Read Next:
Koeman 'disappointed and frustrated'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Harry Kane, Jordan Pickford, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli following their 1-0 defeat to West Ham United on May 5, 2017
Live Commentary: Everton 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli celebrates with Harry Kane during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Result: Harry Kane double helps Tottenham Hotspur down Everton
 For some reason Ronald Koeman applauds after the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Ronald Koeman: 'Harry Kane is among the world's best'
Chelsea condemn 'anti-Semitic' Morata chantPochettino hails "unbelievable" KaneKane hails "lucky" 100th Spurs goalTeam News: Schneiderlin returns for EvertonIsco to sign new Real Madrid deal
Sanchez, Coutinho, Kane - Five players in the spotlightMbappe, Ox, Drinkwater - Five debuts to look out forPreview: Everton vs. SpursFIFA launch proceedings against Dele AlliVincent Janssen nearing Fenerbahce switch
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 