Swansea City defender Joe Rodon has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester City and Celtic, according to a report.

The 19-year-old centre-back is captain of the Swans' Under-23s side and has been compared to John Stones due to his composed performances and use of the ball.

According to the Scottish Sun, both Pep Guardiola and Brendan Rodgers see the Welsh youngster as a player for the future and are hoping to launch bids for him in the coming months.

The report suggests that Celtic may try to sign Rodon on loan and fast-track him into the first team, while Man City are likely to view him more as a development player.

Rodon has yet to make a senior appearance for Swansea but has already won an Under-21 cap for his country.