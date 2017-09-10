New Transfer Talk header

Report: Manchester City, Celtic interested in Wales Under-21 defender Joe Rodon

A general view outside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Chelsea at Liberty Stadium on January 17, 2015
Swansea City and Wales Under-21 defender Joe Rodon is believed to be a transfer target for Manchester City and Celtic, according to a report.
Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 17:37 UK

Swansea City defender Joe Rodon has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester City and Celtic, according to a report.

The 19-year-old centre-back is captain of the Swans' Under-23s side and has been compared to John Stones due to his composed performances and use of the ball.

According to the Scottish Sun, both Pep Guardiola and Brendan Rodgers see the Welsh youngster as a player for the future and are hoping to launch bids for him in the coming months.

The report suggests that Celtic may try to sign Rodon on loan and fast-track him into the first team, while Man City are likely to view him more as a development player.

Rodon has yet to make a senior appearance for Swansea but has already won an Under-21 cap for his country.

