Diego Costa moves family to Madrid?

Diego Costa is unhappy with a missed chance during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016
Chelsea outcast Diego Costa reportedly moves his family back to Spain as he attempts to push through a move to Atletico Madrid.
Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 14:47 UK

Chelsea outcast Diego Costa has reportedly moved his family to the Spanish capital as he looks to push through a return to Atletico Madrid.

The 28-year-old has been at the centre of one of the most dramatic transfer sagas of the summer after it emerged that Blues boss Antonio Conte had decided to drop him from his first-team plans for this season, despite his role in their Premier League title success last term.

Costa returned to his native Brazil following the revelations and has since refused to come back to Stamford Bridge and train with the reserves, claiming that he has been treated like "a criminal" by the club.

The Spain international's preferred move to Atletico was not possible over the summer due to the La Liga side's transfer ban, while various stop-gap loan possibilities to the likes of AC Milan, Las Palmas and Fenerbahce all proved fruitless.

According to The Sun, Costa's family have now relocated from his home in Surrey to Madrid as he attempts to thrash out a deal to formally sign for Diego Simeone's side in January after spending the next few months training with the first team.

Conflicting reports in recent days, meanwhile, have suggested that Costa could perform a dramatic U-turn and rejoin the Blues as soon as tomorrow.

Diego Costa eats his medal during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
