General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Report: Diego Costa could return to Chelsea as early as Monday

Diego Costa is rested during Chelsea's Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Wantaway Chelsea forward Diego Costa is to call off his strike and could be back at Stamford Bridge as early as Monday, according to a report.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 13:39 UK

Chelsea forward Diego Costa has reportedly decided to call off his strike and could be back at the club as early as Monday, according to a report.

The 28-year-old has remained in Brazil all summer after receiving a text message from Blues head coach Antonio Conte reiterating the fact he is not in his future plans.

Costa declared in an interview last month that his Chelsea career is over, as he had no intention of returning to the Premier League champions and would instead hold out for a return to Atletico Madrid.

A transfer to his former side did not materialise during the summer window, however, meaning that the Spain international remains contracted to the Blues until at least January when Atleti are likely to return.

According to The Telegraph, Costa is believed by his Chelsea teammates to now be considering a return to face the music with a view to getting his future sorted out, and it is reported that he may be back in London by Monday.

Eden Hazard is among those to have called on the striker to end his feud with Conte after being included in the 25-man Premier League squad for this season.

Diego Costa is rested during Chelsea's Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Read Next:
Atletico 'hopeful of January Costa deal'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Diego Costa, Eden Hazard, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel tries to stop Chelsea winger Willian during the Premier League clash between the two sides on January 14, 2017
Live Commentary: Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea - as it happened
 Germany forward Thomas Muller in action for his side during the international friendly with Italy on November 15, 2016
Manchester United 'keeping tabs on Thomas Muller'
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Diego Costa talks with Fenerbahce break down
Result: Kante scores as Chelsea see off LeicesterTeam News: Hazard starts on Chelsea benchCosta to make Chelsea return by Monday?Atletico 'hopeful of January Costa deal'Tammy Abraham headhunted by Nigeria?
Conte refutes Barkley phone mishap rumourMbappe, Ox, Drinkwater - Five debuts to look out forConte: 'Davide Zappacosta ready to play'Conte: 'Hazard available for Leicester'Courtois: 'Eden Hazard needs time'
> Chelsea Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 