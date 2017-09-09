Wantaway Chelsea forward Diego Costa is to call off his strike and could be back at Stamford Bridge as early as Monday, according to a report.

Chelsea forward Diego Costa has reportedly decided to call off his strike and could be back at the club as early as Monday, according to a report.

The 28-year-old has remained in Brazil all summer after receiving a text message from Blues head coach Antonio Conte reiterating the fact he is not in his future plans.

Costa declared in an interview last month that his Chelsea career is over, as he had no intention of returning to the Premier League champions and would instead hold out for a return to Atletico Madrid.

A transfer to his former side did not materialise during the summer window, however, meaning that the Spain international remains contracted to the Blues until at least January when Atleti are likely to return.

According to The Telegraph, Costa is believed by his Chelsea teammates to now be considering a return to face the music with a view to getting his future sorted out, and it is reported that he may be back in London by Monday.

Eden Hazard is among those to have called on the striker to end his feud with Conte after being included in the 25-man Premier League squad for this season.