Eden Hazard hopes to see Diego Costa return to Chelsea fold

Eden Hazard hopes to see Antonio Conte and Diego Costa reconcile as the Spain international remains key to the club's hopes of winning silverware.
By , Football League Correspondent
Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 at 15:21 UK

Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard has admitted that he has found it "a pleasure to play" alongside Diego Costa and hopes to see the striker return to the club.

The 28-year-old, who once again top-scored for the Blues last season, has spent the past two months in his Brazilian homeland after falling out with boss Antonio Conte.

Costa appeared to have been given a lifeline when, after seeing a move to Atletico Madrid collapse, he was named in the club's Premier League squad, though there is no room for the Spain international on their 25-man Champions League list.

Hazard still hopes to welcome his teammate back in the coming weeks, however, telling the Daily Mail: "We spent three years together and we won everything, not the Champions League but we won the League.

"It was a pleasure to play with him. I want him back but you know I don't make the decision. But he is a top guy, a top player. I hope for him in the future he can find a solution and I want to see him on the pitch soon."

Costa insisted in August that he has no intention of returning to training with Chelsea, where he remains under contract until 2019.

