Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard has admitted that he has found it "a pleasure to play" alongside Diego Costa and hopes to see the striker return to the club.
The 28-year-old, who once again top-scored for the Blues last season, has spent the past two months in his Brazilian homeland after falling out with boss Antonio Conte.
Costa appeared to have been given a lifeline when, after seeing a move to Atletico Madrid collapse, he was named in the club's Premier League squad, though there is no room for the Spain international on their 25-man Champions League list.
Hazard still hopes to welcome his teammate back in the coming weeks, however, telling the Daily Mail: "We spent three years together and we won everything, not the Champions League but we won the League.
"It was a pleasure to play with him. I want him back but you know I don't make the decision. But he is a top guy, a top player. I hope for him in the future he can find a solution and I want to see him on the pitch soon."
Costa insisted in August that he has no intention of returning to training with Chelsea, where he remains under contract until 2019.