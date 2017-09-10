New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Manchester United to hijack Arsenal Thomas Lemar bid

AS Monaco and France winger Thomas Lemar in action for his country during their international friendly with England on June 13, 2017
Manchester United may hijack Arsenal's move for AS Monaco forward Thomas Lemar with a bid of their own for the France international, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 17:06 UK

Manchester United have threatened to hijack Arsenal's move for AS Monaco forward Thomas Lemar, according to reports.

The Gunners reportedly had the British-record bid for the 21-year-old accepted on deadline day, which would have paved the way for Alexis Sanchez to join Manchester City.

Arsenal's hopes of bringing in Lemar faded late on deadline day, however, as the attacker apparently did not want to join a club unable to offer him Champions League football.

According to The Mirror, the Red Devils now want to step in for Lemar in January after long-time target Ivan Perisic signed a new deal with Inter Milan.

Lemar, a France international, was also linked with a switch to Liverpool in the closing stages of the summer transfer window.

South African Chief Executive Ivan Gazidis looks on before the English Premier League football match between Queens Park Rangers and Arsenal at Loftus Road in London on May 4, 2013
Read Next:
Arsenal chief gets 'bigger transfer role'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Thomas Lemar, Ivan Perisic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Marcus Rashford and Kurt Zouma in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Manchester United on September 9, 2017
Live Commentary: Stoke City 2-2 Manchester United - as it happened
 Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Manchester United 'reserve No.7 shirt for Antoine Griezmann'
 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Antonio Valencia in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Manchester United on September 9, 2017
Result: Manchester United surrender 100% start at Stoke City
Man United to launch Lemar bid?Mourinho: 'Man United failed to evolve'Giggs backs Sanches for success at SwansNeville likens De Bruyne to BeckhamMatic "satisfied" with Stoke draw
Hughes: 'Mourinho rejected handshake'Choupo-Moting "very happy" with Stoke drawFletcher delighted with Stoke displayVan Gaal hits out at Man United sackingUnited to extend deals for six players?
> Manchester United Homepage
More Arsenal News
South African Chief Executive Ivan Gazidis looks on before the English Premier League football match between Queens Park Rangers and Arsenal at Loftus Road in London on May 4, 2013
Arsenal chief executive gets 'bigger transfer role'
 Alexandre Lacazette is congratulated by Hector Bellerin after scoring during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Bournemouth on September 9, 2017
Result: Arsenal cruise past Bournemouth to return to winning ways
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'Arsenal can still win Premier League title'
Wenger questions Neymar motive for moveMan United to launch Lemar bid?Fenerbahce to return for Jack Wilshere?Arsenal 'still keen on Raheem Sterling'Bravo: 'Sanchez bitter over failed City move'
Wenger pleased with Welbeck progressWenger: 'Sanchez will win the fans back'Welbeck: 'Wenger has a good headache'Team News: Sanchez drops to Arsenal benchArsenal transfer negotiator to step down?
> Arsenal Homepage
More AS Monaco News
AS Monaco and France winger Thomas Lemar in action for his country during their international friendly with England on June 13, 2017
Report: Manchester United to hijack Arsenal Thomas Lemar bid
 Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez grimaces during the Premier League defeat to West Bromwich Albion on November 21, 2015
Report: Alexis Sanchez to be used as makeweight in Thomas Lemar deal
 AS Monaco and France winger Thomas Lemar in action for his country during their international friendly with England on June 13, 2017
Arsenal keen to sign AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar in January?
Wenger hints at Lemar, Sanchez regretYann Karamoh turned down PSG, ArsenalMbappe driven "to win everything" at PSGLemar 'wanted Arsenal and Liverpool'Wenger confirms Arsenal Lemar bid
Liverpool missed out with late Lemar bid?Wenger confirms rejected Lemar approachThomas Lemar "very happy" at MonacoThomas Lemar coy over futureThomas Lemar 'rejects Arsenal move'
> AS Monaco Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Premier League 2 - Div 1
Premier League 2 - Div 2
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 