Manchester United may hijack Arsenal's move for AS Monaco forward Thomas Lemar with a bid of their own for the France international, according to reports.

The Gunners reportedly had the British-record bid for the 21-year-old accepted on deadline day, which would have paved the way for Alexis Sanchez to join Manchester City.

Arsenal's hopes of bringing in Lemar faded late on deadline day, however, as the attacker apparently did not want to join a club unable to offer him Champions League football.

According to The Mirror, the Red Devils now want to step in for Lemar in January after long-time target Ivan Perisic signed a new deal with Inter Milan.

Lemar, a France international, was also linked with a switch to Liverpool in the closing stages of the summer transfer window.