Friday morning's headlines:

Lille turned down chance to sign Vincent Janssen

Lille owner Gerard Lopez reveals that manager Marcelo Bielsa turned down the chance to sign Vincent Janssen from Tottenham Hotspur due to doubts over his technique.

Diego Costa talks with Fenerbahce break down

Fenerbahce manager Aykut Kocaman reveals that his side were "very close" to signing Chelsea's Diego Costa on loan, but that the move has since broken down.

Inter Milan insert 'anti-Manchester United clause' in new Ivan Perisic contract?

Inter Milan will reportedly insert a clause in a new contract offer for Ivan Perisic which would safeguard them against another approach from Manchester United.

Manchester United 'keeping tabs on Thomas Muller'

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Thomas Muller's situation at Bayern Munich with a view to a possible move for the Germany international.

EFL reject Ollie McBurnie's Barnsley move

The EFL reject Swansea City striker Ollie McBurnie's loan switch to Championship side Barnsley.

Chelsea 'move Diego Costa's car to youth area'

Chelsea reportedly move striker Diego Costa's car from the first-team car park to one used by the youth squad.

Che Adams signs new Birmingham City deal

Birmingham City striker Che Adams signs a new five-year deal with the club.

EFL reject Maikel Kieftenbeld transfer

The EFL confirms that it has refused to accept the transfer of Maikel Kieftenbeld from Birmingham City to Derby County.

Jack Wilshere in line for Trabzonspor move?

Turkish minnows Trabzonspor are reportedly lining up a season-long loan move for Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.

Charlie Daniels signs new Bournemouth deal

Bournemouth announce that they handed a new three-year contract to defender Charlie Daniels.

Ashley Young keen to remain at Manchester United?

Ashley Young is reportedly keen to remain at Manchester United past the end of his current contract, which expires next summer.

Chelsea to loan Diego Costa to Fenerbahce?

Chelsea will reportedly allow forward Diego Costa to move to Fenerbahce on loan before the end of the Turkish transfer window.

Emails prove West Ham United offer for Sporting Lisbon's William Carvalho?

West Ham United reportedly possess emails which prove that they made at least one offer for Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho.

Everton take interest in Porto defender Ivan Marcano?

Everton reportedly take an interest in signing Porto defender Ivan Marcano, who has less than a year remaining on his contract with the Portuguese giants.

Liverpool to hand new deal to Ben Woodburn?

Liverpool will reportedly move to hand a new contract to midfielder Ben Woodburn after his heroics for Wales in their recent World Cup qualifying fixtures.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger hints at Thomas Lemar, Alexis Sanchez regret

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger acknowledges that there is some "regret" over the transfer situations involving Alexis Sanchez and AS Monaco's Thomas Lemar.