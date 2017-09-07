Liverpool will reportedly move to hand a new contract to midfielder Ben Woodburn after his heroics for Wales in their recent World Cup qualifying fixtures.

Liverpool have reportedly decided to press on with plans to hand a new contract to midfielder Ben Woodburn.

The 17-year-old has made just nine first-team appearances, but the Merseyside giants have seemingly been spurred into action due to the teenager's emergence on the international stage with Wales.

Last weekend, Woodburn scored five minutes into his debut against Austria - a strike which proved to be the winning goal - before the youngster provided an assist during the latter stages of the victory in Moldova.

Woodburn still has two years remaining on his existing deal but according to The Guardian, Klopp wants to hand the player a long-term contract at the earliest opportunity, which will come when the wideman turns 18 next month.

Despite his heroics for his national team, Woodburn is expected to remain on the periphery of the Liverpool squad but with the club competing in four competitions, chances are likely to arise throughout the campaign.

Woodburn has only played a few minutes of football for Liverpool since making his one and only Premier League start against Stoke City on April 8.