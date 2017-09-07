Everton reportedly take an interest in signing Porto defender Ivan Marcano, who has less than a year remaining on his contract with the Portuguese giants.

Toffees boss Ronald Koeman has previously spoken of his desire to bring in a left-sided defender, but the Dutchman failed to add to his squad before the end of the transfer window.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Marcano remains on Koeman's radar ahead of the January transfer window after Porto opted to reject the Premier League side's advances during the summer.

The 30-year-old - who is captain of the Portuguese giants - has less than a year remaining on his contract, meaning that clubs from abroad will be allowed to open talks with him at the start of 2018.

It has been suggested that Everton are hoping to strike midway through the campaign, rather than waiting until next summer when more clubs will take interest in a player who has netted seven times in 98 appearances for Porto.

Marcano can also play at centre-back and could deputise for Ramiro Funes Mori, who is not pencilled in to return from a serious knee injury until the closing weeks of the season.