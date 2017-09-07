Che Adams signs new Birmingham City deal

Birmingham City striker Che Adams signs a new five-year deal with the club.

Birmingham City have announced that striker Che Adams has penned a new, five-year deal with the club.

The 21-year-old joined the Midlands outfit on a three-year deal from Sheffield United last summer and was a standout performer for the Blues in an otherwise disappointing season, scoring seven goals in 42 appearances.

OFFICIAL: We're delighted to announce that @CheAdams14 has signed a new five-year deal with the Club.



Adams was also responsible for scoring the crucial goal that kept Harry Redknapp's side in the Championship on the last day of the season.

In a statement confirming the deal, Birmingham said: "Adams' development on the back of his first full season has made him one of football's hottest properties and the club acted by rewarding him with the new agreement."

Adams, who was reportedly subject of a failed £3m bid from Derby County last month, has featured three times so far this season, scoring a hat-trick against Crawley Town in the EFL Cup.