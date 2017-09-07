Chelsea reportedly move striker Diego Costa's car from the first-team car park to one used by the youth squad.

Chelsea have reportedly moved striker Diego Costa's car from the first-team car park to one used by the reserve team.

Having been frozen out by Blues boss Antonio Conte this summer, the 28-year-old flew to his native Brazil and has refused to return to the club, claiming that he is being treated like "a criminal".

Costa's preferred move to Atletico Madrid was not a possibility due to the La Liga side's transfer ban, while talks over potential loan moves to China, AC Milan and Las Palmas all proved fruitless.

According to The Sun, Costa's continued absence from the side's Cobham training ground has led to the club moving his white Range Rover from its prime location to the youth car park at the other end of the facility.

The club are thought to have also cleared out the Spain international's locker after he refused to do it himself in the wake of his public fallout with the side.