Diego Costa to end Antonio Conte feud, call off Chelsea strike?

Diego Costa is unhappy with a missed chance during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016
Chelsea's players reportedly expect to see Diego Costa return to Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks as his strike stance has softened.
Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 12:00 UK

Chelsea striker Diego Costa is contemplating a return to the club as he is keen to finally resolve his uncertain future, according to a report.

The 28-year-old has been on self-imposed exile in his native Brazil all summer after being told by boss Antonio Conte via text that he is no longer wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Costa declared in an interview last month that his Chelsea career is over, as he had no intention of returning to the Premier League champions and would instead hold out for a return to Atletico Madrid.

A transfer to his former side did not materialise during the summer window, however, meaning that the Spain international remains contracted to the Blues until at least January when Atleti are likely to return.

The Telegraph claims that Costa's teammates expect him to give serious consideration to end his strike plans, however, having seen his stance soften in recent days.

Eden Hazard is among those to have called on the striker to end his feud with Conte after being included in the 25-man Premier League squad for this season.

Chelsea's Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard (C) and Chelsea's Serbian defender Branislav Ivanovic (R) celebrate with Chelsea's Brazilian-born Spanish striker Diego Costa (L) after his shot rebounded into the goal for an own goal off Porto's Spanish defender
Hazard hopes to see Diego Costa return
