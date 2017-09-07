Ronald Koeman: 'Ross Barkley reason for Everton stay is a private matter'

Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Ronald Koeman stresses that the reason for Ross Barkley's decision to turn down a deadline-day move to Chelsea is a private matter.
Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 15:20 UK

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has refused to divulge the reason for Ross Barkley's decision to turn down a deadline-day move to Chelsea.

The midfielder is into the final 12 months of his current deal and was pursued by both the Premier League champions and Tottenham Hotspur over the summer.

Barkley looked set to complete a £35m transfer to Stamford Bridge last week, only for the player to mysteriously pull out of the deal at the last moment.

Koeman told reporters on Thursday: "Of course it was a strange last day of the transfer window but I don't think it was only that for Everton but for most of the Premier League clubs.

"Ross also came to see me last Tuesday and he explained to me why he turned down the chance to go to Chelsea. That is private.

"He was open to making a move to another club and I heard from the board that there was an agreement between Chelsea and Everton. But finally the decision was by the player. And that was what happened at that time."

Reports have now suggested that Barkley will instead opt for a move to Spurs when the transfer window reopens in January.

Ronald Koeman chats to Wayne Rooney during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
