Turkish minnows Trabzonspor are reportedly lining up a season-long loan move for Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is reportedly being lined up by Turkish side Trabzonspor in a season-long loan deal.

The 25-year-old is now into the last 12 months of his current deal at the Emirates and was linked with a variety of sides in the summer, including West Ham United, AC Milan and Real Betis.

The injury-plagued England international was also pursued by Championship outfit Birmingham City and reportedly rejected an offer worth £90,000 a week in wages to link up with Harry Redknapp's side.

According to The Sun, Wilshere is now being targeted by Turkish minnows Trabzonspor as they look to build on their sixth-placed finish in the Super Lig last season.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has made clear that Wilshere is not part of his first-team plans this season, although he has been named in the side's Europa League squad.

The Turkish transfer window remains open until Friday.