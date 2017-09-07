General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger calls for end to Mesut Ozil, legends spat

Mesut Ozil sits dejected during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger calls for an end to the "animosity" between Mesut Ozil and some of the Gunners' past players.
Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 11:06 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has called for an end to the spat involving midfielder Mesut Ozil and some of the club's past players.

After some of his performances were criticised, Ozil called for some Gunners legends to "stop talking", a response which further escalated the issue as other former stars got involved.

Wenger has attempted to play down the situation, while suggesting that everyone associated with the North Londoners should be pulling in the same direction.

The Frenchman told reporters: "Nobody was perfect. We have to take a distance from that.

"We shouldn't be caught in any animosity. We are all grateful for what these players, past and present, have done for the club."

Ozil is a likely starter when Arsenal host Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Arsene Wenger pats Alexis Sanchez on the back during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
