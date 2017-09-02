Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil hits back at critics of himself and the team, in particular telling the club's previous players to "stop talking and start supporting".

The Gunners have faced growing criticism in recent seasons, with fans unhappy at the lack of progress and a number of former players calling for manager Arsene Wenger to step down following last weekend's 4-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Ozil's own form has been called into question on numerous occasions during his Arsenal career but, in a post to mark the four-year anniversary of his switch from Real Madrid, the German hit back at his critics.

"Personally I've had to accept a lot of criticism during my time in London," he wrote on Instagram.

"Too expensive, too greedy, bad body language, and lacking fight' – this is what people have said about me. Some of these comments are made by those who do not know me, some are made by former players – both successful and unsuccessful during their time here at the club.

"Although criticism is something that all football players have to deal with, I nevertheless expected legends to behave like legends – my advice to these former Gunners: stop talking and start supporting!"

Ozil has made 164 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions - more than he has amassed at any other club.