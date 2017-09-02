General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Mesut Ozil tells Arsenal legends to "stop talking"

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil hits back at critics of himself and the team, in particular telling the club's previous players to "stop talking and start supporting".
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has said that critics of himself and the rest of the team should "stop talking and start supporting".

The Gunners have faced growing criticism in recent seasons, with fans unhappy at the lack of progress and a number of former players calling for manager Arsene Wenger to step down following last weekend's 4-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Ozil's own form has been called into question on numerous occasions during his Arsenal career but, in a post to mark the four-year anniversary of his switch from Real Madrid, the German hit back at his critics.

"Personally I've had to accept a lot of criticism during my time in London," he wrote on Instagram.

"Too expensive, too greedy, bad body language, and lacking fight' – this is what people have said about me. Some of these comments are made by those who do not know me, some are made by former players – both successful and unsuccessful during their time here at the club.

"Although criticism is something that all football players have to deal with, I nevertheless expected legends to behave like legends – my advice to these former Gunners: stop talking and start supporting!"

Ozil has made 164 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions - more than he has amassed at any other club.

A general view during the UEFA Champions League last 16 round match between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven at The Emirates Stadium on March 7, 2007
Read Next:
Arsenal plan to expand Emirates Stadium
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mesut Ozil, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Mesut Ozil tells Arsenal legends to "stop talking"
 Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater and Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann in action during the Champions League match on April 18, 2017
Paul Merson: 'Arsenal should have signed Danny Drinkwater'
 Santi Cazorla of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on August 9, 2015
Santi Cazorla out of Premier League action until at least January
Arsenal plan to expand Emirates StadiumPerez: 'Arsenal didn't want me to join Depor'City 'considering legal action against Arsenal'Liverpool missed out with late Lemar bid?Wenger: 'Sanchez 100% committed to Arsenal'
Wenger confirms rejected Lemar approachVidal: Sanchez rumours were "all made up"Sanchez 'threatens to go on strike'Southgate: 'Ox is not a central midfielder'Thomas Lemar "very happy" at Monaco
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 