Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that he has no doubts over how Alexis Sanchez will perform throughout this season, despite missing out on a transfer to Manchester City.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has suggested that Alexis Sanchez must regain full fitness before he can be expected to produce his best performances for the Gunners.

During the closing days of the transfer window, Sanchez was expected to link up with Manchester City but a deal never materialised, with the Chilean now remaining at the Emirates Stadium until at least January.

Many have questioned the mindset of Sanchez - who has less than 12 months remaining on his contract - but Wenger has hinted that his star man may be involved against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

The Frenchman told reporters: "I have no doubt about his time but people question. I think he needs to comer back to full fitness, what he was not at Liverpool. He suffered a negative experience with Chile but he's strong mentally and hopefully will be back.

"I believe the transfer market is over, there was a lot going on on that front so overall it's very difficult for me to speak about that but the most important thing for us is to focus on the next game."

Wenger has described Sanchez as a '£70m sacrifice' after the Gunners failed to come to an agreement with City.