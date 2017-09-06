A report claims that a number of Premier League clubs are under the impression that Raheem Sterling will be a big-name transfer casualty at Manchester City next year.

Manchester City's top-flight rivals reportedly expect Pep Guardiola to ditch wideman Raheem Sterling once he has fully shaped his new-look side.

Reports emerged at the tail end of the summer transfer window suggesting that the England international, who joined from Liverpool two years ago, had been offered to Arsenal as a makeweight in the proposed Alexis Sanchez transfer.

City boss Guardiola is likely to publicly refute those rumours when speaking to the press for the first time later this week, though The Telegraph claims that the 22-year-old is still living on borrowed time at the Etihad Stadium.

A number of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, are said to be under the impression that Sterling will be allowed to depart next year, as he becomes a victim of Guardiola's latest spending spree.

Sterling was voted the Citizens' Player of the Month for August after scoring two goals in their opening three games.