Arsenal and Chile forward Alexis Sanchez admits that he is "tired" of having to listen to abuse aimed his way following a difficult fortnight.

Arsenal ace Alexis Sanchez has hit back at his 'unreasonable critics' following Chile's second-successive World Cup qualifying defeat.

La Roja slipped to a 1-0 loss at the hands of Bolivia in La Paz on Tuesday evening, fresh on the back of going down 3-0 against Paraguay on home soil last week.

Chile's place at next summer's finals in Russia is now in doubt, as they sit sixth in the CONMEBOL qualifying group, one point adrift of Argentina and Peru directly above them with two games left to play.

Sanchez has been unable to make a telling difference on his return to injury, but the 28-year-old feels that the abuse aimed his way is undeserved.

"You get tired of being criticised with reason and without reason, you get tired of wanting to be defeated, you get tired of saying to yourself 'once more I'll get up' after crying after a defeat, and you get tired of telling the world and people who are with you, that everything is going well," he said in an Instagram post.

"And the worst, that no one ever realises how that makes you feel... I wear the number seven of Chile and it is a huge responsibility, that's why I'm sorry that journalists and bad people criticise without knowing."

