World Cup
Sep 5, 2017 at 9pm UK at ​Estadio Hernando Siles
Bolivia
1-0
Chile
Arce (58' pen.)
Campos (19'), Justiniano (45'), Chumacero (70'), Bejarano (84')
Chumacero (90')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Beausejour (20')

Chile forward Alexis Sanchez "tired" of unreasonable criticism

Arsenal and Chile forward Alexis Sanchez admits that he is "tired" of having to listen to abuse aimed his way following a difficult fortnight.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 10:27 UK

Arsenal ace Alexis Sanchez has hit back at his 'unreasonable critics' following Chile's second-successive World Cup qualifying defeat.

La Roja slipped to a 1-0 loss at the hands of Bolivia in La Paz on Tuesday evening, fresh on the back of going down 3-0 against Paraguay on home soil last week.

Chile's place at next summer's finals in Russia is now in doubt, as they sit sixth in the CONMEBOL qualifying group, one point adrift of Argentina and Peru directly above them with two games left to play.

Sanchez has been unable to make a telling difference on his return to injury, but the 28-year-old feels that the abuse aimed his way is undeserved.

Y LLEGA EL MOMENTO EN EL QUE TE CANSAS . Te cansas que te critiquen con razón y sin razón, te cansas de que te quieran ver derrotado , te cansas de decirte a ti mismo "una vez más me levantare" después de llorar tras una derrota, y te cansas de decirle al mundo y a las personas que están contigo, que todo va bien . Y lo peor, que nunca nadie se da cuenta de cómo eso te hace sentir ... tengo el dorsal 7️⃣ de chile y es una responsabilidad enorme, por eso me da pena que periodistas y gente mala critique sin saber ...

A post shared by Alexis Sanchez (@alexis_officia1) on

"You get tired of being criticised with reason and without reason, you get tired of wanting to be defeated, you get tired of saying to yourself 'once more I'll get up' after crying after a defeat, and you get tired of telling the world and people who are with you, that everything is going well," he said in an Instagram post.

"And the worst, that no one ever realises how that makes you feel... I wear the number seven of Chile and it is a huge responsibility, that's why I'm sorry that journalists and bad people criticise without knowing."

Sanchez reportedly saw a switch to Manchester City collapse on deadline day, but the Citizens are expected to return with a cut-price bid in January.

Alexi Sanchez during a Chile training session on March 22, 2016
Read Next:
Sanchez trains following injury scare
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Alexis Sanchez, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsenal fans to stage "bank of bullshit" protest
 Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil pictured together on November 27, 2016
Arsenal 'plan fresh contract talks'
 Chile's forward Alexis Sanchez celebrates after scoring a goal during the Round of 16 football match between Brazil and Chile at The Mineirao Stadium on June 28, 2014
Chile forward Alexis Sanchez "tired" of unreasonable criticism
Report: Man City to bid £20m for SanchezMourinho takes swipe at Arsene WengerSanchez named in Arsenal EL squadArsenal, Everton look at North Korean forward?Clubs from England, Italy keen on Rafinha?
Sanchez trains following injury scareLemar 'wanted Arsenal and Liverpool'Wenger: 'Mbappe too expensive for Arsenal'Wenger to hold "showdown talks" with squadArsenal chief exec: 'We have improved'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Chile News
Chile's forward Alexis Sanchez celebrates after scoring a goal during the Round of 16 football match between Brazil and Chile at The Mineirao Stadium on June 28, 2014
Chile forward Alexis Sanchez "tired" of unreasonable criticism
 Alexi Sanchez during a Chile training session on March 22, 2016
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez trains with Chile following ankle injury scare
 Chile forward Alexis Sanchez celebrates after scoring the equaliser against Brazil in their World Cup last-16 match in Belo Horizonte on June 28, 2014
Arsenal, Chile forward Alexis Sanchez suffers injury scare?
Former coach: 'Sanchez is looking fat'Vidal: Sanchez rumours were "all made up"Chile boss: 'Sanchez is very happy'Chilean FA: 'Sanchez has not asked to leave'Sanchez 'asks to leave Chile camp'
Bravo: 'Little difference between sides'Draxler: 'Germany deserved victory'Result: Germany clinch Confederations Cup titleTeam News: Mustafi replaces Henrichs in Germany XILive Commentary: Chile 0-1 Germany - as it happened
> Chile Homepage



Tables
 