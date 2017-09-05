Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez trains with Chile following ankle injury scare

Alexi Sanchez during a Chile training session on March 22, 2016
© AFP
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez reportedly takes part in training with Chile, despite concerns over an ankle injury.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 09:31 UK

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has trained with his Chile teammates, despite fears that he was struggling with an ankle problem.

The 28-year-old, who was reportedly denied a move to Manchester City on the final day of the transfer window last Thursday, is with the national side ahead of this evening's World Cup qualifier against Bolivia.

Reports emerged claiming that Sanchez limped out of an earlier training session with an ice pack on his left ankle, but it appears that it was just a precaution.

The Daily Mail reports that the former Barcelona star joined his teammates for training on Monday evening, which suggests that he will be involved in tonight's qualifier.

Sanchez has only played one competitive game for Arsenal this season due to an abdominal strain.

Chile forward Alexis Sanchez celebrates after scoring the equaliser against Brazil in their World Cup last-16 match in Belo Horizonte on June 28, 2014
Read Next:
Alexis Sanchez suffers injury scare?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Alexis Sanchez, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsene Wenger pats Alexis Sanchez on the back during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'Alexis Sanchez not close to leaving Arsenal'
 Alexi Sanchez during a Chile training session on March 22, 2016
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez trains with Chile following ankle injury scare
 AS Monaco and France winger Thomas Lemar in action for his country during their international friendly with England on June 13, 2017
Monaco star Thomas Lemar 'wanted to join Arsenal and Liverpool'
Arsenal 'plan fresh contract talks'Wenger: 'Mbappe too expensive for Arsenal'Wenger to hold "showdown talks" with squadArsenal chief exec: 'We have improved'Arsenal fans to stage "bullshit" protest
Alexis Sanchez suffers injury scare?Messi 'blocked Ozil move to Barcelona'Ian Wright hits back at Mesut OzilFormer coach: 'Sanchez is looking fat'Wenger: 'Fans should back Arsenal'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Chile News
Alexi Sanchez during a Chile training session on March 22, 2016
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez trains with Chile following ankle injury scare
 Chile forward Alexis Sanchez celebrates after scoring the equaliser against Brazil in their World Cup last-16 match in Belo Horizonte on June 28, 2014
Arsenal, Chile forward Alexis Sanchez suffers injury scare?
 Alexis Sanchez sits dejected during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Former Chile coach: 'Alexis Sanchez looking fatter than normal'
Vidal: Sanchez rumours were "all made up"Chile boss: 'Sanchez is very happy'Chilean FA: 'Sanchez has not asked to leave'Sanchez 'asks to leave Chile camp'Bravo: 'Little difference between sides'
Draxler: 'Germany deserved victory'Result: Germany clinch Confederations Cup titleTeam News: Mustafi replaces Henrichs in Germany XILive Commentary: Chile 0-1 Germany - as it happenedResult: Chile through to final after Bravo heroics
> Chile Homepage



Tables
 