Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has trained with his Chile teammates, despite fears that he was struggling with an ankle problem.

The 28-year-old, who was reportedly denied a move to Manchester City on the final day of the transfer window last Thursday, is with the national side ahead of this evening's World Cup qualifier against Bolivia.

Reports emerged claiming that Sanchez limped out of an earlier training session with an ice pack on his left ankle, but it appears that it was just a precaution.

The Daily Mail reports that the former Barcelona star joined his teammates for training on Monday evening, which suggests that he will be involved in tonight's qualifier.

Sanchez has only played one competitive game for Arsenal this season due to an abdominal strain.