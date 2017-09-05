A report claims that Alexis Sanchez limped out of Chile training with an ankle injury, leaving him doubtful for Tuesday's clash with Bolivia.

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has reportedly picked up a fresh ankle injury ahead of national side Chile's meeting with Bolivia on Tuesday night.

The 28-year-old missed the opening fortnight of the Gunners' Premier League season due an abdominal strain suffered on the eve of the campaign.

Sanchez is said to remain unsettled at the Emirates Stadium after seeing a move to Manchester City fail to materialise, and his problems have been further compounded by an injury scare while on international duty with Chile.

South American outlet El Mercurio reports that the former Barcelona ace limped out of training with an ice pack around his left ankle, leaving him doubtful for the World Cup qualifier against Bolivia.

A former Chile age-grade coach has criticised Sanchez for putting on weight, meanwhile, following his below-par display against Paraguay last week.