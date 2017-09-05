Sep 5, 2017 at 9pm UK at ​Estadio Hernando Siles
Bolivia
vs.
Chile
 

Arsenal, Chile forward Alexis Sanchez suffers injury scare?

Chile forward Alexis Sanchez celebrates after scoring the equaliser against Brazil in their World Cup last-16 match in Belo Horizonte on June 28, 2014
© Getty Images
A report claims that Alexis Sanchez limped out of Chile training with an ankle injury, leaving him doubtful for Tuesday's clash with Bolivia.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 at 15:31 UK

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has reportedly picked up a fresh ankle injury ahead of national side Chile's meeting with Bolivia on Tuesday night.

The 28-year-old missed the opening fortnight of the Gunners' Premier League season due an abdominal strain suffered on the eve of the campaign.

Sanchez is said to remain unsettled at the Emirates Stadium after seeing a move to Manchester City fail to materialise, and his problems have been further compounded by an injury scare while on international duty with Chile.

South American outlet El Mercurio reports that the former Barcelona ace limped out of training with an ice pack around his left ankle, leaving him doubtful for the World Cup qualifier against Bolivia.

A former Chile age-grade coach has criticised Sanchez for putting on weight, meanwhile, following his below-par display against Paraguay last week.

Alexis Sanchez sits dejected during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Your Comments
Arsene Wenger pats Alexis Sanchez on the back during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'Alexis Sanchez not close to leaving Arsenal'
Arsene Wenger: 'Alexis Sanchez not close to leaving Arsenal'
 Chile forward Alexis Sanchez celebrates after scoring the equaliser against Brazil in their World Cup last-16 match in Belo Horizonte on June 28, 2014
Arsenal, Chile forward Alexis Sanchez suffers injury scare?
Arsenal, Chile forward Alexis Sanchez suffers injury scare?
 Arsenal's Mesut Ozil during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Lionel Messi 'blocked Mesut Ozil move to Barcelona'
Chile forward Alexis Sanchez celebrates after scoring the equaliser against Brazil in their World Cup last-16 match in Belo Horizonte on June 28, 2014
Arsenal, Chile forward Alexis Sanchez suffers injury scare?
Arsenal, Chile forward Alexis Sanchez suffers injury scare?
 Alexis Sanchez sits dejected during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Former Chile coach: 'Alexis Sanchez looking fatter than normal'
 Alexi Sanchez during a Chile training session on March 22, 2016
Arturo Vidal: Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City rumours were "all made up"
