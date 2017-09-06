Kylian Mbappe confirms Arsenal talks

New Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe confirms that he turned down the chance to join Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old hit the headlines last season after scoring 26 goals in all competitions for AS Monaco, helping the principality club land the Ligue 1 title, in addition to reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League.

A number of clubs were linked with the France international this summer, but Paris Saint-Germain won the race for his services, signing the teenager on an initial loan deal, which can be made permanent next summer.

Mbappe has confirmed that he held talks with Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger during the summer, but the attacker has said that PSG 'were always the main option'.

"Yes, I met with Arsene Wenger, who is a great coach. He has a great reputation here in France, he's well-respected and knows how to develop young players. This was a real option for me. But, of course, Paris Saint-Germain was the main option," Mbappe told The Telegraph.

"We weighed up the advantages and disadvantages of all the clubs but my family told me it had to be my decision and one I needed to make. It also had to be a long-term decision. So it was up to me and I decided to come here in order to develop."

PSG will have to pay in the region of £166m in order to sign Mbappe on a permanent deal next summer.