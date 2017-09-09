Sep 9, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
3-0
Bournemouth
Welbeck (6', 50'), Lacazette (28')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Francis (77')

Team News: Alexis Sanchez drops to Arsenal bench

Alexis Sanchez hides his face in shame during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
© Offside
Alexis Sanchez is named among the substitutes as Arsenal welcome Bournemouth to the Emirates.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 14:56 UK

Alexis Sanchez has been named among the substitutes as Arsenal welcome Bournemouth to the Emirates this afternoon.

In all, manager Arsene Wenger makes three changes to his starting XI following the 4-0 humiliation at Liverpool before the international break.

The Gunners boss admitted that Sanchez was struggling mentally following his exploits with Chile over the last fortnight, which saw him come in for criticism in his homeland after two crushing World Cup qualifying defeats.

Wenger has responded by restoring club record signing Alexandre Lacazette to the starting lineup, with attacking support from Mesut Ozil and Danny Welbeck.

Fellow summer arrival Sead Kolasinac also earns a recall following Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's departure for the Reds, with Hector Bellerin, Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka retaining their places in the midfield.

Despite speculation that he might switch formation, Wenger has stuck with three at the back and swapped out Rob Holding for Shkodran Mustafi on the right of the defence. Laurent Koscielny starts despite picking up a knock during his exploits with France, while Nacho Monreal is at left-back and Petr Cech is between the posts.

Other options for Wenger on the bench include Olivier Giroud, Theo Walcott and Alex Iwobi.

Eddie Howe makes one change for the Cherries and switches to an expected 3-4-3 formation as he looks to bounce back from the late 2-1 defeat to Manchester City last time out.

Ryan Fraser joins Joshua King and Jermain Defoe in the front three, with Andrew Surman dropping down to the bench as a result.

Adam Smith is expected to play further forward on the right of a midfield that also includes Dan Gosling, Harry Arter and Charlie Daniels, while Steve Cook, Nathan Ake and Tyrone Mings are in defence ahead of Asmir Begovic in goal.

Elsewhere, captain Simon Francis is named among the substitutes after overcoming a hamstring injury.

Arsenal: Cech; Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Kolasinac; Ozil, Welbeck; Lacazette
Subs: Ospina, Mertesacker, Coquelin, Iwobi, Walcott, Sanchez, Giroud

Bournemouth: Begovic; S Cook, Ake, Mings; A Smith, Gosling, Arter, Daniels; King, Defoe, Fraser
Subs: Boruc, Francis, Surman, L Cook, Pugh, Ibe, Mousset

Keep up with all of the action from the Emirates this afternoon with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil pictured together on November 27, 2016
Read Next:
Arsenal 'plan fresh contract talks'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Alexis Sanchez, Arsene Wenger, Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil, Danny Welbeck, Sead Kolasinac, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Hector Bellerin, Aaron Ramsey, Granit Xhaka, Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi, Laurent Koscielny, Nacho Monreal, Petr Cech, Olivier Giroud, Theo Walcott, Alex Iwobi, Eddie Howe, Ryan Fraser, Joshua King, Jermain Defoe, Andrew Surman, Adam Smith, Dan Gosling, Harry Arter, Charlie Daniels, Steve Cook, Nathan Ake, Tyrone Mings, Asmir Begovic, Simon Francis, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsene Wenger suspects Liverpool of 'tapping up' Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'Arsenal can still win Premier League title'
 Germany forward Thomas Muller in action for his side during the international friendly with Italy on November 15, 2016
Manchester United 'keeping tabs on Thomas Muller'
Result: Arsenal return to winning waysTeam News: Sanchez drops to Arsenal benchArsenal transfer negotiator to step down?Arsenal fans planning new Wenger protest?Arsenal CEO to be grilled by disgruntled fans?
Sanchez to be used in Lemar swap deal?Sanchez, Coutinho, Kane - Five players in the spotlightGuardiola: 'Arsenal wanted Sterling'Pep Guardiola 'unsure of Sanchez future'Draxler hopeful over Barcelona switch?
> Arsenal Homepage
More Bournemouth News
Danny Welbeck opens the scoring during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Bournemouth on September 9, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth
 Alexandre Lacazette is congratulated by Hector Bellerin after scoring during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Bournemouth on September 9, 2017
Result: Arsenal cruise past Bournemouth to return to winning ways
 Alexis Sanchez hides his face in shame during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Team News: Alexis Sanchez drops to Arsenal bench
Preview: Arsenal vs. BournemouthDaniels signs new Bournemouth dealTyrone Mings signs new Bournemouth dealLingard, Maguire cut from England squadSunderland complete Marc Wilson signing
Sunderland to push through triple signing?Wilson 'to join Sunderland on loan'Forest land Adam Federici on loanWolves rejected with £15m bid for Afobe?West Bromwich Albion 'want Marc Wilson'
> Bournemouth Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 