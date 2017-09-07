Ashley Young is reportedly keen to remain at Manchester United past the end of his current contract, which expires next summer.

Ashley Young has reportedly decided to tell Jose Mourinho that he wishes to remain at Manchester United.

With less than a year remaining on his existing deal, Young was expected to leave Old Trafford during the summer, but the versatile wideman has instead stayed in the North-West.

According to The Sun, discussions will take place between the player and the manager, but it appears that the 32-year-old is keen to try to force his way into the Portuguese boss's plans.

A source is quoted as saying: "Ashley and the boss are going to sit down with his reps and discuss his future. He can leave on a free next summer but has the option. The club won't stand in his way if he wants to go though.

"You have to appreciate he wants to play more with his career coming to the later stages. He does love it here though."

Young has spent the last six seasons with United, while the England international was used on 23 occasions by Mourinho during the last campaign.