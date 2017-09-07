New Transfer Talk header

Charlie Daniels signs new Bournemouth deal

Charlie Daniels celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Manchester City on August 26, 2017
Bournemouth announce that they handed a new three-year contract to defender Charlie Daniels.
By , Reporter
Charlie Daniels has revealed that it was "a simple decision" to sign a new contract at Bournemouth.

The Premier League club have announced that left-back Daniels has extended his stay at the Vitality Stadium until 2020, a decision which will take the defender to nine years on the south coast.

Daniels recently hit the headlines with a goal-of-the-season contender against Manchester City, and the former Leyton Orient man has indicated that he did not have to think twice about remaining with the Cherries.

The 31-year-old told the club's official website: "It's all happened quite quickly but I'm really happy that the club have given me the opportunity to stay here for another three years.

"I've been at the club for six years now, so staying here was a simple decision. I couldn't wait to sign the new contract and can't wait to see what the next few years has to hold.

"This is a great club and it's a brilliant time to be a part of it."

Daniels has netted 16 times in 205 appearances for Bournemouth in all competitions.

Marc Wilson of Stoke City runs with the ball during the Colonia Cup 2015 match between FC Porto and Stoke City FC at RheinEnergieStadion on August 2, 2015
Charlie Daniels celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Manchester City on August 26, 2017
Charlie Daniels signs new Bournemouth deal
