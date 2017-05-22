Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The season is over and while the transfer window doesn't technically open until July 1, clubs across the UK and Europe are free to get deals in place ahead of next season.

Monday morning's headlines:

Paul Clement: 'Swansea City have no need to sell best players'

Swansea City manager Paul Clement insists that the club have no need to sell the likes of Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente this summer. Read more.

Report: Newcastle United interested in Gabriel Pires and Andre Gray

Newcastle United are reportedly monitoring Leganes midfielder Gabriel Pires and Burnley striker Andre Gray with a view to bidding for the players. Read more.

Daley Blind keen on long-term Manchester United stay

Manchester United defender Daley Blind suggests that he wants to stay at Old Trafford for the long-term despite rumours surrounding his future at the club. Read more.

Everton prepared to offload £20m James McCarthy during the summer?

Everton midfielder James McCarthy could be allowed to leave Goodison Park for £20m during the summer, according to a report in the press. Read more.

Juventus close to sealing permanent move for Chelsea's Juan Cuadrado?

Juventus are reportedly close to securing a permanent move for on-loan Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado. Read more.

Tottenham Hotspur prepared to sell Georges-Kevin N'Koudou?

Tottenham Hotspur could be prepared to allow 22-year-old winger Georges-Kevin N'Koudou to leave in the summer, according to a report in the press. Read more.

Kyle Walker 'allowed to leave Tottenham Hotspur for £40m'

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker could be allowed to leave the Premier League club, but only for £40m, according to a report in the press. Read more.

Chelsea eyeing summer move for CSKA playmaker Aleksandr Golovin?

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte could make a summer move for CSKA Moscow playmaker Aleksandr Golovin, according to a report in the press. Read more.

AS Monaco turn down world record £103m bid from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe?

AS Monaco turn down a world record £103m bid from Real Madrid for 18-year-old frontman Kylian Mbappe, according to a report in the press. Read more.

Atletico Madrid reach verbal agreement to sign Alexandre Lacazette?

Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette reportedly reaches a verbal agreement to sign with La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid during the summer. Read more.