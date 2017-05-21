Newcastle United are reportedly monitoring Leganes midfielder Gabriel Pires and Burnley striker Andre Gray with a view to bidding for the players.

Newcastle United have reportedly earmarked Leganes midfielder Gabriel Pires and Burnley striker Andre Gray as summer transfer targets.

The Magpies are looking to strengthen their ranks ahead of their return to the Premier League following a season-long stint in the Championship.

Brazilian Pires is a former Juventus trainee who has prospered since being sold to the La Liga club in 2016 and is said to be on the radar of numerous other clubs including Zenit St Petersburg.

Gray, meanwhile, has just one season left to run on his contract at Turf Moor and is said to have rejected the offer of an extension.

According to The Mirror, both players are highly rated by both Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez and senior scout Graham Carr.

Newcastle won the Championship title on May 7 after securing a 3–0 win against Barnsley and Brighton & Hove Albion failed to win their game against Aston Villa as they drew 1–1.