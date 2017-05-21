New Transfer Talk header

Atletico Madrid reach verbal agreement to sign Alexandre Lacazette?

Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette reportedly reaches a verbal agreement to sign with La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid during the summer.
Atletico Madrid have reportedly reached a verbal agreement to sign Lyon frontman Alexandre Lacazette this summer, should the club's transfer ban be lifted.

Lacazette has proven to be one of Europe's hottest prospects having scored 36 goals this season to add to a standout 83 already notched for the club in previous years.

According to Sky Sports News, Lyon president Jean Michel Aulas has confirmed that a verbal agreement has been reached for the 25-year-old to move to Spain during the close season.

For the deal to happen, however, Madrid would need their current transfer ban lifted, after the club were banned by FIFA for breaking international transfer rules for U16s players.

The La Liga side have already appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and are expected to received a decision later this month.

