Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes turns down Sunderland job

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes will remain at the club after turning down an approach from relegated Sunderland.
Aberdeen have confirmed that manager Derek McInnes will remain at the club after turning down an approach from Sunderland.

The recently-relegated Black Cats had been granted permission to speak to McInnes and assistant boss Tony Docherty having agreed compensation with the Dons ahead of the expected move.

However, the duo have now elected to remain at Pittodrie having failed to agree personal terms with Sunderland.

"I am personally absolutely delighted that Derek and Tony have agreed to stay and have never doubted their commitment to the club," chairman Stewart Milne told the club's official website.

"Derek is not only ambitious for himself, he has real ambitions for the club and we are all on the same page as to what we would like to achieve over the next period."

McInnes has been in charge of Aberdeen since 2013, helping the club to their first trophy in 19 years when lifting the Scottish League Cup in 2014.

