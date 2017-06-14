Aberdeen grant permission for Sunderland to talk to manager Derek McInnes

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes jogs onto the pitch during the Pre Season Friendly match between Aberdeen and FC Twente at Pittodrie Stadium on July 26, 2013
Aberdeen announce that permission has been granted for manager Derek McInnes to speak to Sunderland regarding their vacancy.
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 16:12 UK

Aberdeen have announced that they have "reluctantly" given permission for Sunderland to speak to manager Derek McInnes.

The Black Cats have turned their attention to the Scotsman following the departure of David Moyes, who resigned from his position in May.

Reports emerged earlier this week claiming that Sunderland plan to approach McInnes, and now Aberdeen have given an update on the situation.

A statement on the club's official website read: "The club can confirm that early this afternoon Sunderland FC agreed to meet all the contractual obligations for both Derek McInnes and Tony Docherty and they have, reluctantly, been granted permission to speak with both of them about the vacant managerial position at Sunderland. Aberdeen FC will be making no further comment at this moment in time."

McInnes has managed three clubs in his career so far, including St Johnstone, Bristol City and Aberdeen, where he has been in charge since 2013.

Your Comments
