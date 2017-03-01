Aberdeen assistant manager Tony Docherty to link up with Scotland

Aberdeen assistant manager Tony Docherty will join Gordon Strachan's Scotland backroom staff for the March fixtures against Canada and Slovenia.
Docherty will aid national team boss Strachan and assistant Mark McGhee following the departure of Andy Watson to a coaching role at a football school in Oman.

The Scots host Canada in a friendly on March 22, four days before a vital 2018 World Cup qualifier against Slovenia.

Strachan told BBC Sport: "Tony is well-respected within the game and we look forward to working alongside him for the forthcoming matches.

"I would like to thank Derek McInnes and Aberdeen for allowing Tony to come and work with the Scotland backroom staff for these next two games."

Scotland sit second bottom of Group F, with just four points from as many games.

