Sunderland continue pursuit of Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes?

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes jogs onto the pitch during the Pre Season Friendly match between Aberdeen and FC Twente at Pittodrie Stadium on July 26, 2013
© Getty Images
Sunderland reportedly maintain an interest in Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes and plan to make a concrete approach for the Dons boss this week.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 10:00 UK

Sunderland have reportedly decided to make a concrete approach for the services of Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes.

For much of the time since David Moyes resigned from his role at the Stadium of Light, bookmakers have considered McInnes to be the favourite to replace his fellow Scot but a move has, so far, failed to materialise.

However, according to The Sun, Sunderland are planning to try to open negotiations with the 45-year-old when he returns from holiday later this week.

It has been suggested that a switch is far from a foregone conclusion with McInnes allegedly skeptical about taking the position if he does not have enough funds available to him in order to make additions to a squad which spent much of this season at the bottom of the Premier League table.

However, if talks are able to proceed, Sunderland hope to persuade McInnes to end a 200-game stay with the Dons, where he has registered 116 wins during that time.

McInnes has previously managed Bristol City, although he was only able to win 17 of his 63 matches in charge.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes jogs onto the pitch during the Pre Season Friendly match between Aberdeen and FC Twente at Pittodrie Stadium on July 26, 2013
Read Next:
McInnes 'seeking Sunderland assurances'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Derek McInnes, David Moyes, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
Everton closing in on Jordan Pickford signing from Sunderland?
 Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes jogs onto the pitch during the Pre Season Friendly match between Aberdeen and FC Twente at Pittodrie Stadium on July 26, 2013
Sunderland continue pursuit of Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes?
 Joel Asoro in action for Sunderland on August 21, 2016
Arsenal eye double swoop for Sunderland youngsters?
Lambert added to Sunderland's wishlist?Pickford: 'I want no distractions at Euros'Sunderland close to German takeover?Moyes fined £30,000 for 'slap' commentMiddlesbrough, Sunderland keen on Monk?
West Brom show interest in Lamine Kone?Defoe: 'I've had medical at Bournemouth'Arsenal turn attention to Pickford?McInnes 'seeking Sunderland assurances'Wolves hold interest in John O'Shea?
> Sunderland Homepage
More Aberdeen News
A general view of Celtic Park on September 13, 2011
Celtic make improved bid for Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes?
 Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes jogs onto the pitch during the Pre Season Friendly match between Aberdeen and FC Twente at Pittodrie Stadium on July 26, 2013
Sunderland continue pursuit of Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes?
 A general view of Celtic Park on September 13, 2011
Aberdeen tell Celtic to up Jonny Hayes offer?
Jonny Hayes flattered by Celtic interestMcInnes 'seeking Sunderland assurances'Report: Cardiff swoop for Danny WardJack: 'Losing captaincy was heartbreaking'Celtic bid for Jonny Hayes 'hits snag'
Aberdeen release eight playersStockley: Tierney clash "not intentional"McInnes: 'No shame in losing to Celtic'Result: Celtic complete unbeaten domestic trebleMcInnes not distracted by Sunderland links
> Aberdeen Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 