Mar 8, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
vs.
StokeStoke City
 

Saido Berahino: "I have a lot to prove"

West Brom's Saido Berahino sits on the bench during the game with Newcastle United on December 28, 2015
© Getty Images
Stoke City striker Saido Berahino vows to put his troubled times behind him and prove himself at his new club following his January move to the bet365 Stadium.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 17:06 UK

Stoke City striker Saido Berahino has admitted that he must prove himself again following his January move to the Potters.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a breakout season in 2014-15, scoring 14 Premier League goals and establishing himself as one of the brightest young English strikers in the division.

However, a loss of form, coupled with off-field issues including a string of high-profile transfer sagas, saw Berahino lose his way at The Hawthorns, starting just 20 more times for the Baggies in the league and scoring only four goals.

News emerged shortly after his move to Stoke that he had served an eight-week FA ban earlier this season for using a recreational drug, but Berahino insists that he is now ready to put his troubled times behind him.

"I have a lot to prove to myself first of all, and I think I owe that to myself. I've let myself down a lot, and it's time that I put it right and prove to myself I can be the player that was showing good signs," he told reporters.

"I'm naive at times. Nowadays people are interested in all the wrong stuff, the bad press. Sometimes you just have to be stronger than that, and put your hand up and accept that you made mistakes.

"No one knows the full story, apart from the FA and the club. It's hard. But you have to take it on the chin. I put myself in that situation and you have to pay for your actions. It's done now and I'm just looking forward to putting all that behind me and creating great memories here."

Berahino could make his first start for the Potters when they take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

West Brom's Saido Berahino sits on the bench during the game with Newcastle United on December 28, 2015
Read Next:
Berahino aiming for first Stoke start
>
View our homepages for Saido Berahino, Football
Your Comments
More Stoke City News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Pep Guardiola coy on Manchester City title chances
 West Brom's Saido Berahino sits on the bench during the game with Newcastle United on December 28, 2015
Saido Berahino: "I have a lot to prove"
 Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates scoring with Marko Arnautovic during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Newcastle United on March 2, 2016
Stoke City forward Marko Arnautovic doubtful for Manchester City clash
Jack Butland close to first-team returnBirmingham to rekindle Johnson interest?Mark Hughes wants more from ArnautovicMark Hughes: 'We could have scored more'Result: Arnautovic brace does for struggling Boro
Team News: Johnson, Cameron back for StokeLive Commentary: Stoke City 2-0 Middlesbrough - as it happenedBony: 'I refused China move to stay in England'Afellay signs new two-year Stoke dealImbula, Bojan 'set for Stoke exits'
> Stoke City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City26174553292455
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 