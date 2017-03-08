Saido Berahino: "I have a lot to prove"

Stoke City striker Saido Berahino vows to put his troubled times behind him and prove himself at his new club following his January move to the bet365 Stadium.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a breakout season in 2014-15, scoring 14 Premier League goals and establishing himself as one of the brightest young English strikers in the division.

However, a loss of form, coupled with off-field issues including a string of high-profile transfer sagas, saw Berahino lose his way at The Hawthorns, starting just 20 more times for the Baggies in the league and scoring only four goals.

News emerged shortly after his move to Stoke that he had served an eight-week FA ban earlier this season for using a recreational drug, but Berahino insists that he is now ready to put his troubled times behind him.

"I have a lot to prove to myself first of all, and I think I owe that to myself. I've let myself down a lot, and it's time that I put it right and prove to myself I can be the player that was showing good signs," he told reporters.

"I'm naive at times. Nowadays people are interested in all the wrong stuff, the bad press. Sometimes you just have to be stronger than that, and put your hand up and accept that you made mistakes.

"No one knows the full story, apart from the FA and the club. It's hard. But you have to take it on the chin. I put myself in that situation and you have to pay for your actions. It's done now and I'm just looking forward to putting all that behind me and creating great memories here."

Berahino could make his first start for the Potters when they take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.