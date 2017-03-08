Stoke City are likely to be without key duo Marko Arnautovic and Bruno Martins Indi for their meeting with Manchester City, but Xherdan Shaqiri is back in contention.

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has revealed that he expects to be without Marko Arnautovic for his side's trip to face Manchester City on Wednesday night.

The Austria international was suffering from illness in the build-up to the 2-0 win over Middlesbrough at the weekend, but battled on and proved the matchwinner with both goals.

Arnautovic is one of a number of players Stoke may well have to make do without at the Etihad Stadium, as Bruno Martins Indi - an ever-present since joining on loan at the start of the season - and Glen Johnson are also likely to miss out.

"Bruno over-extended his knee," Hughes told reporters. "He's very doubtful I have to say. He's been checked and the scans have come back clear, so there's no significant damage.

"But there is soreness and so it may be he won't make the City game, unfortunately, but the likelihood is he will be OK in a number of days. We are grateful it's not more serious.

"Glen Johnson is a doubt. He's got an injury on his shoulder. Marko Arnautovic is ill from the weekend. He had come off because he struggled with an infection in the sinuses which raised his temperature and he wasn't in training today."

Stoke will be able to call upon the services of Xherdan Shaqiri once again, however, following his return from a calf problem that has kept him out for more than a month.



