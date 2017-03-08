Mar 8, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
vs.
StokeStoke City
 

Pep Guardiola coy on Manchester City title chances

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says that he is fully focused on finding a way to beat Stoke City rather than wondering whether his side can chase down Chelsea.
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 17:10 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted that he is fully focused on his side's upcoming match with Stoke City rather than the prospect of being able to chase down Chelsea.

City currently trail Antonio Conte's runaway league leaders by 11 points, although that gap could be cut to eight should City win their game in hand against Stoke at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

Guardiola has previously suggested that his side will not be able to catch Chelsea over the closing stages of the campaign, but insists that he is not worrying about the current standings and is instead focused on how to beat the Potters.

"We're focused on the next game. The gap is so big and it depends on tomorrow," he told reporters.

"The focus is Stoke City; what they are - [Peter] Crouch, [Marko] Arnautovic, [Xherdan] Shaqiri, [Joe] Allen - what they do, how they defend, how they attack; what we have to do to concede few chances, what we have to do to create chances.

"Every game is the same, we focus on that - not the points or the table. At the end we are going to see."

City have won their last four Premier League games to move back up to third in the table.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
