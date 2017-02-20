General view of Britannia Stadium

Stoke City

Saido Berahino aiming for first Stoke City start after extra training sessions

Saido Berahino is eyeing up his first start for Stoke City after admitting to doing extra training at the club's warm-weather camp in Dubai.
Monday, February 20, 2017

Saido Berahino has highlighted his target of starting his first game for Stoke City after admitting that he has been doing extra training.

The 23-year-old completed a move to the Bet365 Stadium from West Bromwich Albion in January, but is yet to make the starting XI for Mark Hughes's side.

Speaking from the club's warm-weather training camp in Dubai, Berahino told the Stoke website: "I have been doing a lot of work with the group, but also a lot, every day, away from them too, to make sure I am getting my levels right back up to where we want them to be.

"The extra work has finished now because I am in good condition and now it is just about maintaining what I have and improving on that with minutes in the Premier League. I have already been used in a couple of games, which has been fantastic for me, but the next step is to try and start a game and then come through that too, hopefully having made a good impact.

"Off the training pitches I have been able to speak to the lads about how I play and the runs I like to make, and I think by doing that it will help us to understand each other when it comes to match days."

Berahino's first chance of a possible start comes when Stoke return to Premier League action at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

