Saido Berahino is eyeing up his first start for Stoke City after admitting to doing extra training at the club's warm-weather camp in Dubai.

Saido Berahino has highlighted his target of starting his first game for Stoke City after admitting that he has been doing extra training.

The 23-year-old completed a move to the Bet365 Stadium from West Bromwich Albion in January, but is yet to make the starting XI for Mark Hughes's side.

Speaking from the club's warm-weather training camp in Dubai, Berahino told the Stoke website: "I have been doing a lot of work with the group, but also a lot, every day, away from them too, to make sure I am getting my levels right back up to where we want them to be.

"The extra work has finished now because I am in good condition and now it is just about maintaining what I have and improving on that with minutes in the Premier League. I have already been used in a couple of games, which has been fantastic for me, but the next step is to try and start a game and then come through that too, hopefully having made a good impact.

"Off the training pitches I have been able to speak to the lads about how I play and the runs I like to make, and I think by doing that it will help us to understand each other when it comes to match days."

Berahino's first chance of a possible start comes when Stoke return to Premier League action at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.