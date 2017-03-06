Jack Butland hopes that an "horrendous year" of injury problems is now behind him, with medics giving him the all clear to begin training following 12 months out.

Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland has revealed that he has been given the all clear to return to training after missing almost a year through injury.

The England international damaged his ankle during a friendly with Germany last March, seeing him miss the tail end of last season and the entire of 2016-17 so far.

Butland has already suffered a number of setbacks on his return to action, having initially targeted a return at the start of the campaign, but he is now confident that his injury issues are behind him for good.

"It's been a horrendous year of setbacks but now I've finally been given the news I've been waiting for," he said on his personal Twitter account. "I can now get the gloves on and get out on the pitch.

"Surgeon couldn't be happier with my ankle, fracture completely healed and free to progress. Best early birthday present ever."

Mark Hughes also confirmed that he will look to get his first-choice stopper back in action "soon", with Lee Camp likely to make way.