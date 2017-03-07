Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson says that he is desperate to return to European competition next season having "hated" the club's absence this term.

The Reds' eighth-place finish last term saw them miss out on both the Champions League and the Europa League, leaving them with only domestic matters to focus on in Jurgen Klopp's first full campaign.

It has been suggested that the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea have benefitted from their lack of European commitments this season, but Henderson is hopeful that it will only be a one-season absence.

"I've hated Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights this season when other Premier League clubs have had big Euro matches and we've had to watch at home on the TV. People have said at times during this season that not playing in Europe is an advantage in the league," he told the club's official website.

"Well if it is, it's an advantage I don't ever want to have again because we want to qualify each and every season. I'm sure the Arsenal players feel exactly the same, wanting to have those big nights, playing against the best and creating big moments and memories.

"No-one here needs reminding of how important it is to Liverpool, and for these remaining 12 matches we have to play with that focus of trying to secure European football for the club next season."

Liverpool currently sit in the final Champions League place, two points clear of Arsenal.