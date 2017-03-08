The reverse fixture - which was held in the Potteries in August - ended in a 4-1 victory over Man City.

As for Stoke, they currently sit in ninth place in the table but four teams are within four points of overtaking them in the top flight.

After Sunday's win at Sunderland , City have the opportunity to move into second place in the standings and move within eight points of leaders Chelsea.

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole 's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Manchester City and Stoke City .

8.47pm The half-time whistle goes in the North-West and Stoke have managed to reach half time without allowing City a shot on target from open play. They've also created a couple of opportunities of their own and Hughes will be delighted with this so far.

45+1 min HALF TIME: Manchester City 0-0 Stoke City

45 min There will be one minute of added-on time. I think the City fans want half time now...

42 min There's less than five minutes to go until the break and we are still yet to see a save from Grant from open play. If Stoke can survive until the break, it will represent job done. They are putting in a shift at the Etihad.

38 min SHOT! We'll count this as a shot because there have been so few but it shouldn't count given it goes miles off target. The ball fell invitingly to Diouf at the back post but his effort went at least 15 yards over the bar.

36 min Toure and De Bruyne are starting to lead some rapid counter-attacks from City but either the final ball, or the run of Sane or Aguero, is preventing the home side from taking full advantage.

33 min Remember this incase it turns out to be important later in the game. Toure has just deliberately handled the ball to stop a Stoke pass finding its target and the referee doesn't book him. Hughes looks annoyed and rightly so.

31 min City are already complaining about time-wasting, all because Bardsley didn't jog fast enough to take a throw-in. That's pretty desperate! The home side are still probing away but for now, they are creating nothing in open play.

27 min To correct what I just said about that booking, it was Bardsley who was cautioned - not Shawcross.

25 min SHOT! From the resulting free kick, Kolarov forces a solid stop out of Grant, who has had very little to do so far.

24 min BOOKING! Shawcross goes into the referee's notebook but he makes absolutely no contact with Aguero. The Argentine has either tripped himself or Bardsley has run across him.

22 min City are still struggling to create anything in the final third. Sane thought that he was about to get in on goal but Diouf, of all people, tracked back and produced an excellent last-ditch challenge. His manager will be delighted.

19 min CHANCE! I tell you what, Stoke will wonder how they aren't winning this game. A free kick from the right finds Martins Indi inside the penalty area and he should be able to control the ball and get a shot away. Instead, he does nothing with it and it rolls through to Caballero.

17 min Ramadan is a bit of an unknown quantity in the Stoke side but he does brilliantly to turn a City defender and advance towards the byline. His end product is poor but more encouraging signs from the Potters.

14 min There's a lot of stray passes from both sides. There's plenty of empty seats too. Other than failing to find a goal, I'd say things are going very well for Stoke at this stage. City are yet to register a shot.

10 min City responded with a couple of threatening crosses into the middle but Stoke defend them well. The Potters are continuing to show ambition in the final third, too. I can't see this game ending goalless...

6 min CHANCE! What a chance for Stoke. Pieters delivers an excellent cross towards the back post for Diouf and he should score after Clichy slips. However, the attacker does the same and his scuffed shot is easily saved by Caballero.

5 min Stoke aren't doing themselves any favours in their own half. Already, they have gifted possession back to City on a couple of occasions and you just can't do that at the Etihad Stadium.

3 min The visitors have started positively with two in attack but City have already earned the first corner of the match. However, it was played short and City retreated back towards the halfway line.

1 min Stoke get us underway.

7.59pm The two teams have made their way out at the Etihad Stadium. Stoke appear to have brought quite a few supporters with them. Hardly surprising given that the club aren't located too far away but they could make a difference in the North-West should their side come up against it.

7.51pm PREDICTION! Stoke's last away trip saw them lose heavily to Tottenham Hotspur and it is difficult to see them doing any better at the Etihad. City have clicked in recent weeks and with a rested De Bruyne and an in-form Aguero in their ranks, we can only see a comfortable City win. We are going for 3-0.

7.48pm Another player making a rare appearance this evening is Navas. He has spent the season playing second fiddle to the likes of Sterling and De Bruyne, and tonight's inclusion represents just his sixth start in the Premier League during the current campaign. He has played just 507 minutes in total, meaning that he will be aware that he has to take his opportunity. He did set up one of City's goals against Huddersfield Town last Wednesday, however, so maybe he possesses a bit of confidence.

7.43pm During the January transfer window, Stoke hit the headlines after finally agreeing a deal with West Bromwich Albion to sign Berahino but Hughes has opted to ease him into life in the Potteries with four substitute appearances. However, he gets his chance from the start tonight as he bids to end a considerable scoring drought. Much of his game-time over the last 12 months has been from the bench but you have to go all the back to February 27 for the last time Berahino scored in the Premier League. It remains his only goal in his last 23 outings...

7.39pm It's sometimes forgotten that Mark Hughes spent a chunk of his managerial career at Manchester City . Hughes was famously replaced by Roberto Mancini, who went on to lead the club to the Premier League title, but Hughes spent 77 games in the dugout before his arrival, winning 36 of them and losing just the 25. It has been over seven years since he left the Etihad Stadium - doesn't time fly!

7.33pm The most recent match between the two sides came last August as City ran out 4-1 victors in the Potteries. Mike Dean awarded a soft penalty to each side but two goals from Nolito ensured that City won their first Premier League away fixture of the season. Click here to read our on-the-whistle report from that game.

7.29pm HEAD TO HEAD! Today's match represents the 111th time in which these two teams have faced each other in a competitive match, with City claiming 49 victories in comparisons to the 37 wins for Stoke. Due to their meetings in the FA Cup, there have already been 18 matches between the two teams since the start of 2010, although Stoke have won just three of those games.

7.25pm As for Stoke, we finally get to see Saido Berahino from the start. He has been preferred to Peter Crouch , who drops down to the substitutes' bench, but Marko Arnautovic and Glen Johnson both miss out through injury. Phil Bardsley comes in at right-back, while Jonathan Walters and Mame Biram Diouf have both been provided with roles in the XI.

7.21pm Let's start with City, who have made three changes from the starting lineup at the Stadium of Light. The most omission is Raheem Sterling , who is rested, with Jesus Navas being handed a rare start on the right flank. Kevin De Bruyne comes back into the team at the expense of David Silva, while Nicolas Otamendi replaces John Stones. The remainder of the team is expected, with Sergio Aguero looking to improve on his recent record of five goals in three matches.

7.18pm STOKE CITY SUBSTITUTES: Given, Muniesa, Whelan, Afellay, Adam, Imbula, Crouch

7.17pm STOKE CITY XI: Grant, Bardsley, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters, Cameron, Allen, Diouf, Ramadan, Walters, Berahino

7.16pm MANCHESTER CITY SUBSTITUTES: Bravo, Zabaleta, Nolito, Delph, Silva, Stones, Iheanacho

7.15pm MANCHESTER CITY XI: Caballero, Sagna, Kolarov, Otamendi, Clichy, Fernandinho, Navas, De Bruyne, Yaya Toure, Sane, Aguero

7.13pm Anyway, without further ado, let's crack on with the team news. With just over 72 hours passing since their win at Sunderland, has Guardiola opted to make alterations to his side...?

7.12pm As for Stoke, it has been another standard Premier League campaign from their perspective. They are already effectively assured of their place in the division for next division and are currently favourites to achieve yet another top-10 spot, but Mark Hughes and his side will have aspirations of causing a surprise against the bigger sides and giving themselves the best possible chance of finishing in eighth place. They are the underdogs to gain a result at the Etihad Stadium but they are able to play with a certain sense of freedom in the North-West this evening.

7.09pm Even if City do win this match, Chelsea's advantage will only be down to eight points but it's all about momentum at this stage of the season. The Blues have put together another lengthy unbeaten run, but so have City and they have matched their rivals throughout the opening nine weeks of 2017. Of course, they are going to need to out-perform the Blues from here until the middle of May but Guardiola is at least being encouraged by the level of performance which is currently being produced.

7.06pm In all fairness, City have had an absolute pig of a schedule in recent weeks and that continues into the weekend with a second trip to the North-East in the space of seven days. Pep Guardiola would have probably preferred to have spent the week preparing for that FA Cup fixture at Middlesbrough, but they have been provided with the opportunity to close the gap on leaders Chelsea due to the rearranging of this match.