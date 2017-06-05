New Transfer Talk header

Christian Eriksen: 'Not many players can say no to Barcelona'

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on February 11, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen describes Barcelona as "a great club" and says that many would struggle to say no if an offer was tabled.
Monday, June 5, 2017

Christian Eriksen has cast doubt on his Tottenham Hotspur future by admitting that he intends to play "at the highest level" and would struggle to say no to any offers from Barcelona.

The Denmark international was in inspired form for the Lilywhites in 2016-17, playing a direct part in 29 goals in all competitions from his attacking midfield position.

Reports in the British press recently claimed that the Catalans could come calling this summer, and former Barca player Frank de Boer suggested that Eriksen is ready to make the step up if an official approach is made.

Eriksen has now spoken out on the rumours, confessing that he is flattered to have been tipped with a move to Camp Nou.

"I still have a contract with Tottenham a few more years," he told Scandinavian publication Ekstra Bladet. "There are always rumours about footballers, but Barcelona are a great club and I don't think there are many who say no to Barcelona.

"In the future I see myself at the highest level. That's what I dream about. It can be in about two to three years. It may be at another club or it could be Tottenham if we have come all the way up."

Eriksen joined Tottenham from Ajax in August 2013 for a fee of £11m.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on February 11, 2017
