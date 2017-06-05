The agent of Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan insists that his client will not be leaving Camp Nou this summer despite strong talk of a move to Arsenal.

Arda Turan will not be leaving Barcelona this summer despite reports claiming that the Turkish international has agreed to join Arsenal, according to the 30-year-old's agent Ahmet Bulut.

On Sunday, it was reported that Turan had agreed personal terms with Arsenal over a summer move to the Emirates Stadium.

However, the midfielder's representative Bulut has insisted that Turan "is not going anywhere", and will "stay at Barca until 2020".

"Arda is not going anywhere," Bulut is quoted as saying by Milliyet. "Barcelona's directors are happy with him. We haven't spoken to any club about a transfer.

"The stories that have come out in the media that he will be leaving have annoyed Arda. And nor has it gone down well with board members at the club. Arda Turan will see out his contract. He will stay at Barca until 2020."

Turan scored 12 times in all competitions for Barcelona last season.