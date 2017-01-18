General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur 'given two months to make Wembley decision'

A general view of Wembley Stadium on May 3, 2012
© Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur must inform the FA by the end of March if they wish to play their 'home' league games at Wembley Stadium in the 2017-18 season, a report claims.
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 20:36 UK

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly have until the end of March to decide whether they intend to play their 'home' Premier League fixtures at Wembley Stadium next season.

The Lilywhites are staging their European games at the home of English football this term while work continues to be carried out on their new state-of-the-art home venue.

According to the London Evening Standard, Tottenham must inform the Football Associations in the next two months if they wish to activate the clause that allows them to play league games at the ground in 2017-18.

Spurs, who will officially move into their new 61,000-capacity stadium the following season, are said to be relaxed about the deadline and will bide their time before contacting the FA with their final decision.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen evades Arsenal's Theo Walcott during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
