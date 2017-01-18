Tottenham Hotspur must inform the FA by the end of March if they wish to play their 'home' league games at Wembley Stadium in the 2017-18 season, a report claims.

The Lilywhites are staging their European games at the home of English football this term while work continues to be carried out on their new state-of-the-art home venue.

According to the London Evening Standard, Tottenham must inform the Football Associations in the next two months if they wish to activate the clause that allows them to play league games at the ground in 2017-18.

Spurs, who will officially move into their new 61,000-capacity stadium the following season, are said to be relaxed about the deadline and will bide their time before contacting the FA with their final decision.