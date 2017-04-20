General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Hugo Lloris: Mauricio Pochettino "main reason" why I'm at Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in action during his side's Champions League Group E clash with Bayer Leverkusen at Wembley Stadium on November 2, 2016
Hugo Lloris says that working with Mauricio Pochettino, who he has a "great connection" with, is the reason why he has turned down a move away from Tottenham Hotspur.
Hugo Lloris has admitted that the key factor behind him prolonging his stay at Tottenham Hotspur beyond this season is the fate of manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The France international has been heavily linked with a move away from White Hart Lane in the past, most recently being tipped to join Paris Saint-Germain or Manchester United.

However, Lloris appears to be happy to remain in North London for as long as Pochettino stays in charge, talking up the "great connection" he has with his manager and insisting that the Argentinian is the biggest reason why Spurs have been so impressive over the past two years.

Asked why he has turned down the lure of certain European heavyweights, Lloris told ESPN: "The main reason is Mauricio Pochettino. That's the truth and I cannot hide that. "I have a lot of respect for the man, a lot of respect for the manager. We have a great connection and when you get something strong like that, it's never easy to find it again in your life or in your career. It's very simple.

"And then, in football, everything is impossible. The only thing that I know is that I enjoy my time at Tottenham and especially under Mauricio Pochettino. I believe that with him the club can reach the level we all want. I still remember the first time I spoke to him by phone, just a few days after he signed here as manager. It was very simple. He tried to describe his philosophy of football, the way he wants to play, the way he wants the team to work.

"And his ambition. He's a winner and he has a lot of ambition, individually. He has created something very special inside this building (Hotspur Way) because I can tell you that the club we are at the moment is not the same as it was before he signed. I could talk a lot about him but this is not the right place."

Lloris, also linked with European champions Real Madrid in the past, has been with Tottenham since 2012.

Hugo Lloris celebrates during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017


