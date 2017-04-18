Eric Dier: 'Tottenham Hotspur are unstoppable'

Eric Dier in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier warns Chelsea that his side are "unstoppable" in their quest to secure the Premier League title.
By , Editor
Filed:

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has warned rivals Chelsea that the side are "unstoppable" in their quest to secure the Premier League title this season.

The Blues had at one point led the way by 13 points but Spurs have managed to cut the deficit to just four with six games of the season remaining.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have now racked up seven consecutive wins in the top flight - a feat not managed for 50 years - and Dier admits that they are "very optimistic" about going all of the way.

"Our belief has made us unstoppable. We have to believe to the end," he said. "We'll be winning our games if possible, we'll give everything on the pitch to win our games, then it depends on the other teams.

"But we work a lot with each other, and it's really a team work. Because our quality is added to it, and we're very hard to stop.

"The fans are very happy with us and our work, the players are giving everything, we have a fantastic manager who is also young, with young players, then [we have] the stadium.

"Everything we have has been going for us. So we're very optimistic."

Next up for Spurs is a trip to Wembley to face Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals this weekend, before league action resumes with a trip to Crystal Palace on April 26.

Asmir Begovic of Chelsea gives instructions during the Pre Season Friendly match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Arsenal31176863402357
7Everton33169860372357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough32412162339-1624
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
