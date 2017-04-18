Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier warns Chelsea that his side are "unstoppable" in their quest to secure the Premier League title.

The Blues had at one point led the way by 13 points but Spurs have managed to cut the deficit to just four with six games of the season remaining.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have now racked up seven consecutive wins in the top flight - a feat not managed for 50 years - and Dier admits that they are "very optimistic" about going all of the way.

"Our belief has made us unstoppable. We have to believe to the end," he said. "We'll be winning our games if possible, we'll give everything on the pitch to win our games, then it depends on the other teams.

"But we work a lot with each other, and it's really a team work. Because our quality is added to it, and we're very hard to stop.

"The fans are very happy with us and our work, the players are giving everything, we have a fantastic manager who is also young, with young players, then [we have] the stadium.

"Everything we have has been going for us. So we're very optimistic."

Next up for Spurs is a trip to Wembley to face Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals this weekend, before league action resumes with a trip to Crystal Palace on April 26.