Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is reportedly back in training after missing his side's 2-0 defeat to Manchester United through injury.

The Belgian international sat out of the match with an ankle problem but is said to have taken part in a light training session on Wednesday.

According to Sky Sports News, Courtois will train with his teammates on Thursday and is in contention to start in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea are yet to confirm how the Belgian sustained the injury, but the report claims it was while playing basketball for a promotional photoshoot.

Asmir Begovic deputised for Courtois during the defeat to United.