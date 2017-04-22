Apr 22, 2017 at 5.15pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur
 

Thibaut Courtois 'back in training following injury layoff'

Thibaut Courtois shows off his impressive nasal side profile on December 14, 2015
© Getty Images
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois reportedly returns to training following a one-game injury layoff.
Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 21:13 UK

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is reportedly back in training after missing his side's 2-0 defeat to Manchester United through injury.

The Belgian international sat out of the match with an ankle problem but is said to have taken part in a light training session on Wednesday.

According to Sky Sports News, Courtois will train with his teammates on Thursday and is in contention to start in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea are yet to confirm how the Belgian sustained the injury, but the report claims it was while playing basketball for a promotional photoshoot.

Asmir Begovic deputised for Courtois during the defeat to United.

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Conte refuses to discuss Courtois injury
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Arsenal31176863402357
7Everton33169860372357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough32412162339-1624
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
