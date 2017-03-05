Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane claims that he should have scored a third hat-trick in the space of four days during his side's 3-2 win over Everton.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has admitted that he was left unsatisfied by his two goals during his side's 3-2 victory over Everton at White Hart Lane this afternoon.

Spurs set a new club record of nine successive Premier League victories courtesy of Kane's brace and a late Dele Alli strike, which kept Everton at bay despite a late rally from the visitors.

However, Kane had chances to score a third hat-trick in the space of four games, and the England international admits that he should be taking the match ball home.

"I wanted the match ball again. There was one in the first half I should have scored and one right at the end; I should have put my foot through it. I got two but should have had the match ball," he told Sky Sports News.

"We did so well to win the game and get 2-0 up. We should have been three or four up and (2-0) is always a dodgy scoreline. Obviously they scored and it was a nervy last 10 minutes. I thought we deserved the win today and we're very happy."

The win moves Tottenham just seven points adrift of league leaders Chelsea, who will face West Ham United tomorrow.