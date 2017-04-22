Just four points separate these two sides in the Premier League title race, but they will put that battle on hold this afternoon as they both bid to reach the final of the world's oldest cup competition.

4.39pm The gap has been cut due to a couple of unexpected slip-ups from Chelsea, who before that had looked unstoppable on their way to the title. Conte's side have now lost two of their last four outings - as many as they had lost in their previous 27 across all competitions - and appear to be wavering under a bit of pressure from Spurs. Defeats to Crystal Palace and Manchester United - the latter of which saw them fail to have a single shot on target - mean that they have already lost as many games this months as they had in their previous six months.

4.37pm An already fascinating contest is made even more interesting by those team selections, though, and it could be the case that there is more than just a place in the FA Cup final to fight for today. Victory for either side could see them gain a psychological edge in the Premier League title race - a race which Chelsea still lead but which is also a lot more open now than it was just a few weeks ago. At the start of April Chelsea boasted a 10-point lead at the top of the table, whereas now that lead stands at four points.

4.35pm Pochettino has made just two changes to the side that swept Bournemouth aside last weekend, with Trippier replacing Walker at right-back and Wanyama coming in for Davies, allowing Dier to drop back into central defence. Trippier in particular has performed very well when he has been given a chance recently, earning a man of the match award in his last outing, and this will be another chance for him to stake his claim for more regular appearances. Hugo Lloris, meanwhile, starts in goal for his first FA Cup appearance since 2014 due to a knee injury for Vorm.

4.33pm Son has actually directly contributed to more FA Cup goals than any other player in the competition this season, scoring a joint-high six goals and assisting another. That includes a hat-trick in the last round against Millwall, while Harry Kane hit a treble in the round before that to fire Spurs past Fulham. There is plenty of firepower in that attacking lineup for Spurs, then, and Pochettino has resisted the temptation to rest his star attacking players, with Kane leading the line once again.

4.31pm With Dier, Alderweireld and Vertonghen all playing it is possible that Spurs could play three at the back, but that would mean one of Son, Eriksen or Alli playing as a left-wing-back, which is highly unlikely considering the recent form of that trio. All three have been scintillating during Tottenham's recent purple patch, not least Son, who has scored eight goals in his last six appearances for the club across all competitions.

4.29pm Unlike Chelsea, Spurs have decided not to make a host of changes for this one, naming more or less a full-strength side for today's game. The only exceptions to that would probably be in defence, where it looks as though Vertonghen will play as left-back, with Davies dropping to the bench and Rose still not quite ready to return following a knee injury. There had been suggestions that Spurs would switch to three at the back to match up against Chelsea - as they did in the Premier League win at White Hart Lane - but it doesn't appear as though that is the case.

4.27pm In all, Conte has made five changes to the side that was beaten by Manchester United six days ago, including returns for Thibaut Courtois and Marcos Alonso from an ankle injury and illness respectively. That means that Chelsea are back to what has become their first-choice midfield quartet of Moses, Kante, Matic and Alonso, with Fabregas once again having to settle for a place on the bench from the start. Azpilicueta, meanwhile, returns to the back three having played as a wing-back at Old Trafford.

4.25pm The majority of the pre-match team talk surrounded the availability of Gary Cahill, but as expected the on-field captain for the season misses out having been treated for gastroenteritis earlier this week. Zouma and Terry, the latter of whom recently announced that he will leave the club at the end of the season, may have been hopeful of a recall, but Conte has instead opted for Nathan Ake, who has barely had a look-in since seeing his loan spell at Bournemouth cut short earlier this season.

4.23pm Costa's absence means that Michy Batshuayi will get a rare chance to impress while leading the line - just his sixth start in any competition since joining the club. Willian also comes in for Hazard, leaving Pedro as the only member of that front three to retain his spot. The Spaniard has scored four goals and assisted two more in his three FA Cup appearances this season, though, so there is still firepower for the Blues to rely on even with Costa and Hazard on the bench.

4.21pm Some verrrrryyy interesting selections from Chelsea there as Antonio Conte opts to name something of a weakened side for this match in contrast to Pochettino - a hint perhaps at the priorities of both clubs over the closing stages of the season. The headline news as far as Chelsea are concerned is that Diego Costa and Eden Hazard both miss out, dropping to the bench as Cote rests his two most dangerous attacking players. Costa's recent form had been questioned, but the decision to also leave Hazard out is a surprising one from the Italian.

4.19pm TOTTENHAM SUBS: Lopez, Davies, Walker, Wimmer, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Janssen

4.19pm TOTTENHAM STARTING XI: Lloris; Trippier, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Wanyama, Dembele, Son, Eriksen, Dele; Kane

4.17pm CHELSEA SUBS: Begovic, Zouma, Terry, Chalobah, Fabregas, Hazard, Diego Costa

4.17pm CHELSEA STARTING XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Ake; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Batshuayi, Pedro