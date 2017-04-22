Apr 22, 2017 at 5.15pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Team News: Eden Hazard, Diego Costa on Chelsea bench

Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Diego Costa and Eden Hazard start on the bench for Chelsea as they face Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.
Last Updated: Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 16:38 UK

Diego Costa and Eden Hazard start on the bench for Chelsea as they face Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-finals of the FA Cup at Wembley this evening.

Manager Antonio Conte opts for a front three of Willian, Michy Batshuayi and Pedro as he makes five changes from the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Thibaut Courtois returns between the sticks following an ankle injury, behind a back three of Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Nathan Ake.

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Ake; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Batshuayi, Pedro
Subs: Begovic, Zouma, Terry, Chalobah, Fabregas, Hazard, Diego Costa

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Trippier, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Wanyama, Dembele, Son, Eriksen, Dele, Kane
Subs: Lopez, Davies, Walker, Wimmer, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Janssen

More to follow.

Keep up with all of the action from Wembley this evening with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

Kyle Walker of Spurs holds off the challenge from Eden Hazard of Chelsea during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on March 8, 2014
Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Antonio Conte 'turns Chelsea training ground into boot camp'
 Diego Costa of Chelsea celebrates with teammates after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on October 30, 2016
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte coy on Diego Costa exit talk
Antonio Conte shouts orders as Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur
 Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
 Ugo Ehiogu of MK Dons in action during the pre season friendly match between MK Dons and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stadiummk on July 28, 2009
Ugo Ehiogu dies after cardiac arrest at Tottenham Hotspur training ground
