Diego Costa and Eden Hazard start on the bench for Chelsea as they face Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-finals of the FA Cup at Wembley this evening.

Manager Antonio Conte opts for a front three of Willian, Michy Batshuayi and Pedro as he makes five changes from the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Thibaut Courtois returns between the sticks following an ankle injury, behind a back three of Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Nathan Ake.

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Ake; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Batshuayi, Pedro

Subs: Begovic, Zouma, Terry, Chalobah, Fabregas, Hazard, Diego Costa

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Trippier, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Wanyama, Dembele, Son, Eriksen, Dele, Kane

Subs: Lopez, Davies, Walker, Wimmer, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Janssen

